Oceana County voters will cast their first ballots since redistricting took place across the area and the state in the upcoming Aug. 2 primary. In the race for county commissioners, the number of districts has been reduced from seven to five, with Tim Beggs and Robert Walker running unopposed in Districts 1 and 5, respectively.
The primary is shaping up with a number of Republican candidates vying for county commissioner seats, with incumbents Phil Morse (District 2), Craig Hardy (District 3) and Paul Erickson (District 4), facing up to two challengers. These include: Joshua Draper (District 2), Peggy Wittman (District 3), Elijah den Engelse (District 3), George Sadler (District 4) and James Draper (District 4).
Current Oceana County Road Commissioners Lloyd Gowell and Allen Blohm are being challenged by Jason LaFever and Denis Koch.
Statewide redistricting includes Ryan Roberts, Andrew Sebolt and State Senator Curt VanderWall running for the Repubiican ticket for the 102nd District State House; and State Senator Jon Bumstead and Charles Ritchard running for the Republican ticket for the 32nd District State Senate.
For more information on the candidates in these races, please turn to page 7a. More information on the election, redistricting maps and ballot proposals will be in next week’s Oceana’s Herald-Journal.