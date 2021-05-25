Many parts of Oceana County are preparing for this year’s Memorial Day, Monday May 31. A number of area veterans plan and turn out for these services and events to honor and remember their fallen brethren.
Shelby, New Era and Pentwater Memorial Day events have been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorial Day services in Grant Township will take place Monday, May 31. The first service is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Rothbury. A second service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Webster Road.
Ferry returns to its typical Memorial Day schedule this year Monday, May 31, with a 9 a.m. march at the North Ferry Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. march at the the South Ferry Cemetery, a 10 a.m. march at Otto Cemetery and a 10:30 a.m. march to the bridge in downtown Ferry.
Memorial Day services in the Mears and Hart area will be at the Mears Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., and the Hart Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 31. There will not be a luncheon at the VFW hall to follow this year, and no services are planned at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility or Cherry Blossom Manor at this time.