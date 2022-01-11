Oceana County Right to Life is sponsoring its annual Silent March in memory of the 60,000,000 plus babies that have been aborted in the US since Roe v. Wade became law in Jan. 1973. The Silent March will begin at St Gregory’s at 1 p.m. Jan. 22, with a memorial service for the 20 Oceana County babies that were killed by abortion in 2020. In addition, they will have a guest speaker. The Silent March will leave St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach St. in Hart, and walk to the Oceana County Courthouse for a small prayer service before returning to St Gregory’s. Refreshments will follow. Contact Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560 for more information.