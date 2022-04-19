Oceana County Right to Life is hosting a town hall meeting at The Ladder Community Center in Shelby, Tuesday April 26 at 7 p.m.
The meeting is to address the current Reproductive Freedom for All petition that started collecting signatures in February in response to an upcoming case in the federal Supreme Court. This case has the potential for the high Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus reinstating the 1931 Michigan law making abortions illegal in the state.
Oceana County Right to Life will inform the public about the ramifications if enough signatures are obtained. The changes this petition seeks to make include: schools to aid teens seeking abortions without parents’ consent, forced taxpayer funded abortions, partial-birth and late-term abortions, the sterilization of minors and much more.
This town hall meeting is open to all.