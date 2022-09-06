LANSING — An Oceana County woman is planning to live worry free after winning a $1.18 million Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The 55-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the Wesco gas station, located at 4667 1st Street in New Era.
“I usually play a few of the different Fast Cash games and decided on Jackpot Slots while I was at the gas station one day,’” said the player. “I looked the ticket over when I got in my car and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won the jackpot. I still can’t believe this is happening!”
The player visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She plans to save her winnings.
“I don’t have any special plans for the money as of now besides living worry free,” the player said.
Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.
Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.
All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.
In 2021, players won more than $54 million playing Fast Cash games.