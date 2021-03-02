One of the resources I have been given is a copy of “Oceana Pioneers and Businessmen of To-Day” that was owned by my Great-Grandfather Anton “Ash” France.
It has been passed down to me, and has taken a place in my nightstand reading for many years. The blue hardbound book was the go-to reference for generations. It was published by the Pentwater News Steam Print in 1890.
It contains a history of Oceana County from the first Caucasian settlers at Claybanks in 1848 to the 1880s. References are made including Father Marquette, Joliet, and the Migration of our Native Americans from the Grand River to the Reservation in Elbridge, Crystal, Eden and Custer Townships. In the summer of 1858 the propeller C. Mears delivered the last of the 1,300 Native Americans to our shore. They traveled inland from Pentwater to their new homes. There were eight Chiefs within the group, one of which was named Pay-baw-me, who was a Catholic, and a lay reader.
The government set about building schools for the natives, of which I believe four were built: Cobmoosa, Pay-baw-me, Generau and Crystal. The Pay-baw-me was built at the corner of 144th and Harrison. There is a stone marker on the southeast corner where it stood. I remember seeing it as a boy, because on our Sunday rides my dad, Doug, would stop at the Sayle’s Trading Post to show us the hand-hewn log cabin still sitting on the west side of the road. There are two lakes to the north of this corner named after the Chief.
Hervey S. Sayles Trading Post was a favorite rendezvous for the Native Americans according this publication. He was one of the first Caucasian men to settle in Elbridge, making fast friends of the local tribes. Pay-baw-me was a well respected elder, and held the Treasurer’s Office for the Township of Elbridge. His final resting place can be found east of this corner, at the old Indian Cemetery on a hill. One must enter from 140th north of Tyler Road. A brief sketch of the Chief is as follows:
“Pay-baw-me, the noted chief, is described as a man of medium height, keen of eye, spare and dark. When young, he was one of the wildest of his tribe, but when about middle age, he was converted to Christianity. He is said to have been a man of ability, and could preach a telling sermon. He was for years Town Treasurer of Elbridge and kept everything straight, but in a peculiar Indian fashion by hieroglyphics and in the Indian tongue. He was the head of the Catholic bands and read on Sundays. He was a monogamist and had no issue. His widow married Louis Genereau (another Chief, of whom was a Methodist). He died in 1870, a man of about sixty years of age”
This publication, and many others are available to you at our Chadwick-Munger House in downtown Hart. We are open Wednesdays to the public to research these fascinating stories.
We are always in need of new members, and if you are interested, you may call our headquarters at 873-2600 on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. We have a very dedicated core of wonderful people there doing the important work of saving Oceana County history.