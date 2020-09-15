The Oceana Speaks: COVID-19 Planning Committee is hosting a multi-media artwork contest for Oceana County youth and adults! Youth ages 10-17 or adults ages 18 and up are encouraged to submit an original artwork for a chance to win $100.
The Oceana Speaks: COVID-19 Multi-Media Contest is open to original artwork submitted by the original creator, including but not limited to video, photography, digital art, drawing, illustration, printmaking, song, poem, etc. Artwork must promote, encourage, or connect with at least one of the COVID-19 safety practices listed: washing your hands often and for at least 20 seconds, practice physical distancing, wear a face mask when unable to practice physical distancing. The Oceana Speaks: COVID-19 Planning Committee challenges artists and story tellers to highlight Oceana County in artwork submissions.
The contest will be open September 16th to September 26rd at 11:59pm. Multiple submissions are allowed. Public voting to determine prize winning finalists will start September 30th through October 5th. Three finalists from each age category will be chosen. Each finalist will receive $100. Winners will be notified and announced via social media.
Submit artwork here: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5808113/Oceana-Speaks-Contest-Submission
Vote for artwork submissions here: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5830707/Oceana-Speaks-Contest-Voting
