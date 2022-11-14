8 points
Michael Matt, of Trenton, Mich., go this 8-point, 19 inch spread, Nov. 13 in the Silver Lake area. Matt said that his “family has been hunting the ridges across from the dunes since the late 60s. There were about 15 of us in the 1980s, but now there are just a few left that are still young enough to make it out. We lost my Uncle Joe to Covid in February. He has been a fixture since the beginning, I shot this deer from the ridge he hunted and I don’t shoot deer this big, so I believe he was with me in spirit that day. This is by far the biggest buck I have ever shot.”