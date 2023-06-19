West Michigan’s rugged outdoorsmen have found another occupation: staring at the river.
“Boy, does this get boring,” said a fly fisherman.
The reason for all this is the giant Michigan mayfly. Scientifically known as the hexegenia limbata, the big flies bring up big trout and make them catchable on dry flies. The hatching and feeding occur mostly at night, somewhere around the middle of June. This year the flies are not cooperating. Rather than producing fighting trout, the streams are flowing sullenly toward the big lakes, without a single fly of any kind. Johnny hex spent almost three weeks on the river and caught two small trout.
“I’d almost rather play golf,” said one fisherman.
“Blaspheme!” shouted another fisherman. “You wait all winter for this hatch and you talk about golf.”
“I waited all winter and most of June for this hatch, and I haven’t seen a hex yet. Besides I was only referring to miniature golf.”
Meanwhile, the outdoorsmen sit grumpy around the campfires and tell stories. Boy, do they tell stories!. Tales of giant fish and rockingchair bucks appear anew, even though they haven’t been told jn years. With no fishing, meals are eagerly awaited. For some strange reason the anglers have been griping about my specialty, crisp eggs and soggy bacon.
Sooner or later, however, the flies will hatch and our crowd will once again turn into surly, secretive nighttime anglers.