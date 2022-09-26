Sometimes a rugged outdoorsman has to stay cool to be warm.
That may sound a little strange, but it mostly applies to deer hunters, and they often are a bit odd anyway.
On one of my first deer trips in Michigan I was assigned a blind and as fellow hunter to show me where it was. We left in the gloomy near dawn, headed for the blind. My guide apparently thought it would be funny to see the city boy start the hunt in a stage of exhaustion. It was cold, but I wasn’t. When I got placed in the blind I was warned to sit quietly. I did. The heat slipped slowly away from this hunter. Cotton longjohns and sweat are not good insulators.
It was not long before I was shivering so much I doubted I could hit a buck if one came along.
The lesson is — start for your blind slowly and stay cool.
It’s an old slogan, but remember that wool is warm. Wear wool. Walk slowly. Stop and take a breather now and then. This also applies to bird hunters. Walk slowly and give the grouse a chance to think you stopped because you thought he had seen you. He will fly with a great burst of sound and startled hunters have been known to miss.
But mostly stay cool. Wear a good hat with ear flaps. Earflaps may interfere with your swinging the gun on a departing bird, but at least you’ll be cool, or warm, or something. Good luck.