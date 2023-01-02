The world always seems to be in such a mess this time of year.
Even in our West Michigan shifting years seems much harder than shifting gears. There’s at least a ton of ripped wrapping paper, plastic packing and boxes. There’s lots of leftover food and snacks. How tired are you of turkey sandwiches. And the holiday lights must come down. They were a lot more fun to put up.
Some households put off taking them down for a while. But my wife was exaggerating when she said I seldom got them down before April Fools Day.
Those things come on top of ordinary midwinter problems. You think the teenage boys down the street are getting rich off shoveling your driveway. You thought that last summer about lawn mowers, remember?
Right now sweating in the sun with a cold drink in hand sounds great. But you remember last July when you thought sitting in a deer blind for several below-freezing hours would be refreshing.
Fly fishermen want it to be always June. But that wouldn’t suit hunters who would love a perpetual autumn. At any rate, be happier than Old Scrooge. He was unhappy no matter the month or weather.