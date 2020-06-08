Bluegills are a great fish.
They are prolific, bite easily, fight hard despite their small size and taste good. I used to believe all that propaganda put out by the Bluegill Appreciation Association of America. But not any more.
Some years ago Computer Tim and I started going on a bluegill fishing trip in May. So far we have caught very few fish. If you laid them all end to end they wouldn’t total five inches in length.
How do we manage it? Who knows.
The latest trip we met with a couple other fishermen early in the morning at a small lake. The lake shimmered in the sun. It was warm and the right time of year for the bluegills to be on the beds near shore.
Tim put on his regalia. Waders, vest, satchels and so forth. Probably scared the panfish before he even put his fly rod together.
Tim’s said days have gone down the disposal, but he still was steady enough of hand and eye to rig my leader and fly when my shaky fingers and dimming eye quit taking orders. Most of you have had kids and know of what I speak.
Sophisticated fish, like trout, are not intimidated by fancy flies, like Royal Coachman, and elaborate fishing outfits.
Bluegills aren’t either. They just ignore us. I think the four of us caught two teeny bluegills.
Tim is going to have a hard time next spring finding another place as barren. One of these years we are going to fill a bucket with panfish. Tim doesn’t kill any fish so I’ll probably have to clean them.