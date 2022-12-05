By N.B. Sawyer
Contributing Writer
Buying Christmas presents for the rugged outdoorsman in your life can be difficult.
You’d think it would be easy. The sporting goods stores sell any number of small (and expensive) gadgets. Some are of no use at all. Others are very useful.
We used to complain that a compass only points north. If the truck is off to the east somewhere, a compass that only points north is rather useless. Today we have things called global position statistics or something like that, and if you push the right buttons going out it will get you home. For Pete’s sake don’t buy him one of those board games featuring a hunt or fishing expedition. Any board game will be in the trash can before Christmas dinner is over.
You may have a low opinion of your outdoors companion’s buddies, but you can ask one what hubby wants for Christmas. The fishing buddy may be nearly as smart as a bait bucket, but he’ll know even if he is not nearly up to the smarts level of a floating fly line.
The buddy does know what your friend wants for Christmas. They may even have tried to figure out how to hide the price in the regular cost of luxury items, like food.
Some fly fishermen who regularly use 6X tippets (slightly thicker than a spider web) get a lovely rod made for fighting swordfish. Bird hunters are likely to be gifted a cannon of a rifle, probably tough enough for tanks.
I’m not going to help you explain why you need a rifle for deer and a shotgun for grouse.