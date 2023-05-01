Calamities will always be with us.
Calamities seem especially attracted to fish camps. But most any gathering of rugged outdoorsmen will attract disasters. Maybe it’s the happy-go-lucky attitude many adopt when they slip away from civilization, even if it is only for a few hours. Mostly no one gets hurt seriously, but with any luck the victim will be the subject of a great many bad jokes, most in poor taste.
Our camp is no exception. We’ve had anglers fall in the river, fall into blackberry thickets, get bitten by a rattlesnake and generally have plenty of incidents turn into calamities. Some even become catastrophes.
With luck no one is badly hurt, but people will long remember the occasion and seize every opportunity to elaborate on it.
There have been times when an angler involved in a calamity can’t recognize the incident at its 7,000th retelling.
Anglers have hooked small dry flies inside their noses, have fallen in various ways, but seldom have the injuries been serious.
This year, though, we got serious.
Kyle the artist was sitting by the fire when the chill started sneaking through his jacket. He stood up, took a step, tripped over a rock and went head first into the fire. His companions snatched him out of the flames at only minor damage.
If you come to fish with us, be sure to bring your anti-calamity charms. We are not regulated as to the number of permissible calamities.