One way to get some use out of these miserable winter days is to practice cooking.
Fish camps and just ordinary camping trips can be delightful or disasters at meal times. If accompanied by a significant other, you could relieve her at the frying pan. That would make the trip more enjoyable for her. If she supervises your attempts at cooking it might well result in an improvement.
Visiting a number of fish camps over the years has turned up a lot of differences. Some consist of baloney sandwiches, poorly prepared. You may not believe spam or baloney can be ill-prepared, but it can. On the other hand, competent cooks can prepare meals that linger forever in your taste buds. I recall two of the all-time best-tasting meals I ever ate came in camp. One was whitetail back straps cooked by the Viking doctor. The other meal consisted of two lambs, cooked over open fires on the lawn of a lodge.
You can experiment at home. Probably you won’t be able to cook lambs on your front lawn. But even a ruined stew can be tossed out in favor of another try. This may cause some forthright criticism.
Stews are great for camps. You can start off with a can of Dinty Moore and add to it. Onions, potatoes, mixed veggies, beef and polish sausage all are good. A friend once overdid it with a can of anchovies. Talk about criticism!
Try cooking breakfast at home. It’s easy in camp to get the frying pan too hot. I’m used to crisp eggs and soggy bacon, but many are not.
Cooking in camp is best done over propane. It’s hard to control the heat from an open fire.
You could practice at home with the propane stove on a picnic table in the back yard, but you’ll have to wait a few weeks for that. Camp meals can be a delight or a horror. It’s best to try for somewhere in between. I live alone so any meal I don’t have to cook is great. Your significant other may find the same.
There’s nothing but good can come out of a happy, well-fed camp.