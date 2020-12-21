This is a bit of an unusual Christmas, but the theme should be the same as always, love and kindness and peace on earth, goodwill toward men.
The Christmas Carol film will be shown a lot on the TV. There’s a lot to remember from that film. Ol’ Ebenezer has been played by lots of different actors. There’s a lesson to be learned from every portrayal of Dickens’ story. Just in case you missed it on the television, the thing to realize is that the Scrooge from the last scenes, who gives out geese and good cheer is a much happier man than when he was grouching at Cratchett and asking about work houses for poor people.
It’s easy this time of year to get the holiday spirit. Most of us have memories from childhood when Christmas was truly a magical time. Think back. Remember the lights, the music and the toys.
True, Christmas these days is heavily commercialized, but we still are celebrating the birth of Christ.
Open your hearts to love and peace. If it helps you get in the mood, think of the new shotgun you learned that your wife is getting you to put under the tree.