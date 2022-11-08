Tall trees swishing by, the crackle-crunch of gravel roads under your tires, birdsong filtering through the canopy – these are the sounds of Michigan’s forest roads.
What noise could help improve forest roads? Your voice! Michigan’s state forest roads offer thousands of miles of adventure – and these roads are yours to use and explore. As part of a yearly review process, public comments will be accepted through Dec. 1 on proposed changes to vehicle use on state forest roads.
“Your eyes in the field help inform our road review to protect natural resources and ensure safe recreational access,” said DNR Forest Resources Division Chief Jeff Stampfly.
Proposed changes to road maps include:
Adding roads that previously were unmapped.
Removing roads that no longer exist.
Closing or opening roads to conventional vehicle use.
Closing or opening roads to off-road vehicle use.
Public input will be accepted online and via email. Comment on or view the locations of proposed changes on an interactive web map or printable PDF maps at Michigan.gov/ForestRoads or send emails to DNR-RoadInventoryProject@Michigan.gov.
Comments also will be accepted at upcoming Michigan Natural Resources Commission meetings in early 2023. State forest road proposals will be brought before the DNR director for information at the January meeting. At the February meeting, the DNR director is expected to make a formal decision on the proposed changes.
New maps will go into effect and be published online April 1, 2023.
Questions about state forest roads? Contact Jason Caron at 906-235-4361.