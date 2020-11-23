Deer camps are mostly all different, but somehow all alike.
Now I don’t want to step in something deep, but it’s mostly men in deer camps. I don’t have any objection to women in camp. They just don’t seem to want to go. Maybe it’s the low standards of the men. We tend not to be too neat, and the food often runs the gamut from awful to delicious.
Our camp tends to offer banquets. The Viking doctor is a master at what he calls “turning muscle into meat.” He cooks pretty good, too.
Joe the Jarhead produces breakfast in the gloom of 5:30 a.m. that can keep a hunter full until well past noon.
There are piles of clothing around, shells and knives. Sometimes there are empty energy drink containers, but they don’t usually appear until evening after the guns are put away. No matter whether dinner was baloney sandwiches or venison backstraps, evenings are time for a smoke, a drink and stories. Some of the stories were hatched that day, and some date back to when the hunters drew English longbows.
After opening day, enthusiasm seems to taper a bit. Hunters who went charging into the sleet Opening Morning tend to sleep in a little, and not go storming into the woods, even though the weather turned mild (for West Michigan in November, anyway). A nap in the afternoon often eclipses the favored twilight.
No matter, some idiot stuck Thanksgiving right in the middle of deer hunting season, but overeating is not considered a sin in deer camp.