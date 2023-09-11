Does the elusive sasquatch look forward to the deer season?
There are many reports of the strange creature, but no one comes up with a bit of evidence. They never seem to get hit by a car, or fall to a startled hunter’s rifle. Supposedly they are huge, around seven feet or so and 300 pounds; Unlikely or you’d see them Sunday on the tube, playing in the NFL.
They are reported to smell terrible. That could apply to many hunters enjoying the second week of deer camp.
It is said they communicate by banging logs against a tree. I thought I might have heard one once, but it was only my hunting buddy trying to split firewood with a dull axe.
Most reports come from far in the wild forest. We don’t have much of that around here. But the bear population is moving south, so why not the sasquatch?
So if you meet a huge stranger in the woods, don’t shoot! It might be a fugitive from the Lions’ defensive line. If I run into one you can count on a rapid retreat.
At any rate I won’t be slowing enough to take pictures.