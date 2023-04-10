There’s an old saying that “age is just a number.”
Don’t believe it. It sometimes is a handy number, though. It’s fun to watch life insurance agents flinch when you tell them you were born in the dark of the Great Depression.
I belong to a shooting club and traditionally go to a living history show in March and sign up for another year and the magazine. “What’s the price this year?” I asked. He named a certain amount, then told me “But if you buy a three-year membership I can give you a great discount.”
I told him the year I was born (1932), and he quickly made out a one-year membership.
Opening weekend of the trout season is almost upon us. It’s a great time of year, and a sad time. Too many of the men in the pictures don’t fish with us any more. We try to remember the sun sparkling on the river, flies hatching and trout rising. But the pictures often show rain or snow, wind and cold. But that kind of weather makes a good argument for cast iron stoves and fireplaces to huddle around.