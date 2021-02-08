Oceana County Farm Bureau and Kaleb Klotz Farm Bureau Insurance Agency will host an ice fishing tournament Feb. 20, 2021. The Oceana County Farm Bureau Young Farmers Committee has organized this event to offer some competitive fun and an opportunity to enjoy a winter sport.
The tournament is open to the public and can take place on any lake in Michigan. Teams of two can seek out a fishing spot in the hopes of landing the heaviest pike or top five panfish (bluegill, perch and/or crappie). A $250 cash prize will be awarded for first place and $100 cash prize for second place will be awarded in each division. Participants will have from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. to catch their best entry. All entries must be weighed in at 3 p.m. sharp at John Gurney Park pavilion on Hart Lake.
Registration and team fees ($10 per team) are required before the event or on the morning of the event. Farm Bureau members will receive complimentary registration for their participation. Those interested in registering in advance can contact Jennifer Marfio at 231-796-1119 or by e-mail at jmarfio@ctyfb.com. Registration forms are also available at Kaleb Klotz Agency located at 3484 W. Polk Rd. in Hart. Those electing to register the morning of the tournament are asked to do so between 6-8 a.m. at John Gurney Park pavilion in Hart.
During the official weigh-in at John Gurney Park pavilion, all participants will be treated to a catered lunch. You are encouraged to bring your own chair.
Any questions may be directed to Marfio at 231-796-1119.