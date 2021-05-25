Twice a year, residents and nonresidents legally can ride without buying an ORV license or trail permit during Free ORV Weekends June 12-13 and Aug. 21-22. All other ORV rules and laws still apply.
Riders will have access to nearly 3,800 miles of off-road trails and the state’s six scramble areas (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, The Mounds, Silver Lake State Park, St. Helen’s Motorsport Area). There is an additional entrance fee at Holly Oaks ORV Park.
Consider purchasing an ORV license or trail permit for the season. Fees generated through ORV licenses and trail permits are reinvested back into the ORV system. These important dollars help fund trail expansion, maintenance and infrastructure improvements, such as bridge and culvert construction and repair, as well as law enforcement and the offsetting of damage created by illegal use.
The first Free ORV Weekend also lines up with Summer Free Fishing Weekend, when fishing licenses and the Recreation Passport requirement are waived. Don’t miss “Three Free” weekend — two full days when Michigan residents and visitors can grab a fishing pole, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks and boating access sites — all free of charge.
For more information, contact Jessica Holley at 517-331-3790 or HolleyJ1@Michigan.gov.