One of the great thrills in fishing comes when a large, powerful fish gets hooked on the lure and rips line from the reel as he heads for parts unknown.
Doesn’t happen very often, unless you live and fish in West Michigan. If you fish in Oceana County you have a great chance to catch a chinook salmon. They are gathering outside the pierheads right now. Reports are that a few have been caught in the channels.
Salmon fishing takes a lot of getting ready for. If you have a suitable boat, it’s probably is worth your while to charter a salmon boat and pay a lot of attention to what the captain tells you.
Bass and pike fishing can put some pretty good fish in the salmon coffin. But they lack the size and power of the salmon. A couple of decades ago the coho and chinook, two types of west coast salmon, were dumped into the Great lakes. It made the lakes even greater as they ate all the pesky alewives and provided a great fishery for the average angler.
There can be drawbacks. I once took an acquaintance out on my boat ,and he caught a couple big chinooks (about 22 pounds each). Then he berated me for “ruining bluegill fishing forever for me!”
Chinook can be caught in the rivers, but that’s a different type of fishing and we’ll go into that next.