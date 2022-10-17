From now on through the winter, Cabin Fever will be a serious problem for some rugged outdoorsmen.
But, as the Fur Bearing Animal points out, you only get it if you stay in the cabin.
Later on we’ll have ice on our fishing spots. With care, and careful use of a spud, you can use ice fishing to get out of the cabin. Or the suburban dwelling where you spend your winters.
The Animal suggests taking advantage of the squirrel season. It lasts almost to spring and soon the leaves will all be down, making it easier to spot the flickering critters.
“There also is rabbit hunting,” he said. “It is a great treat. Get out and stomp some brush piles.
“Later on the snow will show you where the deer hide.”
“Get out of the cabin and explore your options.”