Looking for the perfect gift for the outdoor enthusiast on your holiday shopping list, or maybe for yourself? The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy can help.
Offering in-depth, expert instruction, gear and hands-on learning for a range of activities – from fishing and hunting to finding wild mushrooms – 2021 Outdoor Skills Academy classes are now available for purchase online.
“Wondering what to get the hunter, angler or nature lover who has everything? Send them to an Outdoor Skills Academy class!” said Ed Shaw, interpreter at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center and originator of the OSA program. “Our classes offer more than just a brief taste of outdoor activities – we spend a full day or more teaching the needed skills to get out and confidently try them.”
Classes in the new year include:
Bear Hunting Clinic
Fly Fishing Clinic for Beginners
Hard Water School (ice fishing class) and Advanced Hard Water School
Steelhead Clinic
Trapping Clinic
Walleye Clinic
Whitetail Food Plot Clinic
Wild Turkey Hunting Clinic
Wild Mushroom Clinic
Cost for most of the classes is $25-40. All of them will take place at the Carl T. Johnson Center, located inside Mitchell State Park in Cadillac. Classes at other locations around the state may be added to the calendar throughout the year.
For class dates, detailed descriptions and registration information, visit Michigan.gov/OutdoorSkills.
Participants, along with DNR employees and volunteers, are required to wear face coverings and make every effort to maintain at least 6 feet of separation throughout the class. See class descriptions for more details about COVID-19 safety measures that will be followed.
Questions? Contact Ed Shaw at 231-779-1321.