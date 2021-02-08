There’s nothing more heart-warming than a log cabin out in the woods.
They are warm in winter, cool in summer and always hold just a touch of wood smoke to remind you of where you are. The biggest claim on your ruggedness is the need for vast amounts of firewood. Some log cabins today have regular central heat and while that’s comfort-making, it lacks some of the old rugged factor. Many still use iron stoves of one type or another. Very few use fireplaces any more.
A cast iron stove can heat a pretty good sized cabin, but it takes a while. Logs are slow to heat, but once they are warm, they are slow to cool.
There’s an old saying about firewood: “Gather as much firewood as you think will keep going all night, then double it.”
A recent trip to a cabin in south Oceana County proved the adage. One whole corner of the cabin was filled with dry, seasoned firewood. By the time we were getting ready to leave Sunday, the wood pile looked like it had been attacked by the plague.
This cabin is owned by the Viking Doctor, who has added things like hot and cold running water and electricity. This means you can be a rugged outdoorsman without having to work at it.
Actually it doesn’t have to be a real log cabin. Many times the log cabin is a camper of some sort, parked in the woods to moulder out its days.
If the cabin or camper is on a lake or stream it adds a lot, but just being out of town and under trees is enough.
Right now we don’t know what the plague rules will be this summer. However, I assume the 6-foot separation will be easier out of doors. It’s pretty easy to stay 6 feet away from someone who has been in camp for two weeks with no shower.