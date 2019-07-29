Fall is on the way – that means bow, trapping and waterfowl seasons are quickly approaching. Don’t wait for opening day; register now for a hunter safety education course. These courses are available in either a traditional classroom setting or an online program. The online program is great for busy hunters who want to learn but need a flexible schedule to complete the course at their own pace, followed by a single-session field day.
“The online course, followed by the field day, is becoming the most popular method of hunter safety, as it allows the student to learn independently and then receive hands-on instruction,” said Lt. Tom Wanless, DNR conservation officer.
The online program requires participants to preregister for a field day, available year-round.