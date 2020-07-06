By N.B. Sawyer
Contributing Writer
It finally happened!
The giant Michigan Mayfly started hatching, the trout started rising and fly fishermen returned to camp bearing wide grins.
The big Mayfly brought nocturnal brown trout to feeding on the surface. The drill is to wait for a big splash, assume it was a big trout and throw a fake fly at the sound. If there’s a splash while your fly is on the water, strike. If it turns out to be just a splash, turn the strike into a backcast and try again. Persistance pays off. Sooner or later there’s a tremendous yank on your line and a trout fights for his life.
Johnny Hex caught a trout over 18 inches. The Preacherman and Lunker Leroy each caught big trout. One of Alpena Tom’s crew lost a big trout which left his grin just a little short of the others. Old Art left without catching anything, but carrying his 98 years down to the river is quite an accomplishment all by itself.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a night when we had three keeper trout caught,” said Johnny Hex (trout in these waters must be 18 inches long to get invited home for supper).
The weather did its part. The sun shone hard through the day and nights were warm and muggy. That kind of weather encourages the hex. It also encourages mosquitos and trillions of other bugs that gather between your eyeballs and your glasses when you try to change flies using a headlamp.
“This is what we come for,” smiled Johnny Hex, “A little bit of heaven.”
Even when the splash in the dark turns out to be a brown of moderate size, it’s a great thrill. A trout of about 16 inches will put up a fight that makes you think of blood pressure pills.
There should be several more nights of this madness. And when it’s over, there’ll only be 11 months until the next hex hatch.