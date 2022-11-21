“Success comes to the one with patience.”
That’s an old saying and as with many old sayings, it isn’t always true. Here’s an example from my hunting “Success comes to him who waits.”
Another example is as a report from my deer camp explains.
“I was out there eight days in a row,” said Riflebuilder Konk. He’s the kind who goes out at dawn and dusk, rain or shine.
“I never saw a deer. Then young Matt came up, went and sat in one blind for a little while, shifted to another sitting spot and shot a nice, fat doe.”
No one else had any luck, either. Johnny Hex doesn’t hunt much. He likes to carry a rifle in the woods, but frequently doesn’t load it.
Sometimes he carries shells in his pocket, but no gun. Unlike his shooting when birds are flying, we’ve eaten every deer Johnny ever shot at. I didn’t make that camp because of a hip problem. I hope to go to another before the season ends.
No one ever said a deer hunter had to be chicken in a snowstorm, but I don’t recall ever shooting a deer in the sunlight, either. I can attest that a foot of snow over the broken ground of deer country is very hard on a hunter with a bad hip.
But try it anyway It’s deer season you know.