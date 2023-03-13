In March, spring kind of looms up to the east.
It’s not here yet, but it’s coming. The days are getting longer. The heating bill has passed its peak. My thoughts of fishing are of a lovely stretch of the Au Sable. In my mind’s eye, it is late in June, flies are hatching and trout rising.
That time period occurs for only a few days each year so it is a good idea to look forward to them intensely, and to try to grasp them as they slide past. It seems like a century between the time you get over the New Year’s hangover until you break out the fly rod.
Trouble is, it isn’t. Time flies! Boy, does time fly.
Poking around my fishing gear I found a picture of six men in fishing gear. All but two of them have left Michigan’s trout streams and deer cover for ever.
Some of us were talking the other day about who was president when we made a certain trip. Someone suggested Abraham Lincoln and it seemed possible.
I did find my waders. I wonder if they’ll leak again this spring.