Tents go front and center in many families this time of year
In my youth many rugged outdoorsmen and their families tried to camp in surplus Army shelter halves. These were half a pup tent. A soldier partnered up with another soldier, same Army one hopes, and they buttoned the two halves to make a pup tent.
Most pups were too smart to use one. They were hard to erect and leaked like the Titanic after the iceberg. Mostly they got left in the basement while the canvas rotted.
A large number of these tents looked like some fungus had attacked a campground.
Modern tents are shaped like a tennis ball cut in half. They come in bright colors and are reasonably easy to put up. The colors may be to alert mosquitoes and such “dinner is ready.”
Colors make a campground look like a forest of magic mushrooms.
One tip: if you light up one of those fancy electric lanterns, inside the tent modesty flees on the night wind.