It was an OK weekend, but it just wasn’t the same.
For only the second time since 1961, I missed the trout opener. All the old rituals were ignored. We couldn’t rent the lodge we usually stay in because of the superflu. We couldn’t stay at the campground we normally use because the State of Michigan had closed the campgrounds.
The outdoor sanitary facilities were closed. So were the rest areas along the highways. Tried to salvage something, made some phone calls and headed north. That was normal. The last weekend in April always has lots of rugged outdoorsmen heading north.
At one point I crossed the Muskegon River. Quite high and no boats. That’s something else the state closed, boat ramps. Later I crossed the White at a popular access site. It was closed. There were eight vehicles parked on the shoulder of the highway. On the way back Monday, there were only four vehicles parked on the shoulders at that site.
It’s hard to imagine what good this was doing.
I met a couple of my usual opener friends at my deer camp. We talked a lot about fishing and trout openers. I had a fly rod and gear in my car, but never got it out. I did bring a musket that the Riflemaker had tuned up. The trigger pull was much better. So was the lock, throwing a shower of sparks.
We burned some black powder. Then the Riflemaker brought out a hot rod burner. He and Joe the Jarhead took turns hitting a target the size of a silver dollar at 100 yards. Hardly as satisfying as catching a big trout, but better than sitting home and watching the talking heads tell me all about this bug, which apparently developed from a virus on a Chinese bat. Somehow it’s named for a Mexican beer.
I think I’ll go back up this weekend, though, and see if the governor will let me into the access sites and not make me park on the shoulder as a traffic hazard.