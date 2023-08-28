I just got around to looking at Michigan’s booklet of fishing rules.
It’s very nicely done, with lots of good pictures. It has page after page of rules. Boy, are there lots of rules. Some are a little hard to understand. Having an attorney handy is useful. Johnny Hex used to be a lawyer. Ratface McDougal is a practicing member of the bar. If you can get their attention they usually can translate the instruction.
The price for licenses certainly has gone up. Mac Mickey Finn’s birthday was May 15. That day he became old enough to be legally old and eligible for a cheaper license. Mac, known for his Scot thrift, fished without a license from opening weekend (end of April) to his birthday. No one would turn him in, but lots of hope he’d get caught and fined heavily for trying to save a couple of bucks.