“Roughing it” or smoothing it’?
That’s a summer question for many of Michigan’s rugged outdoors families.
Take cooking, for instance. I haven/t seen anyone cooking over an open fire in years. Those fire rings the state provides at campgrounds are clumsy. After you have spilled the smoldering bacon and knocked the coffee pot into the flames, you’ll think more about that propane stove.
Besides, campfire wood is getting as costly as jewelry.
Then there are tents. They are a sharp marker of the liness between smoothing it and roughing it. All tents leak. Many worse than others.
Many campers use vans or other vehicles that provide all the smoothness of a Las Vegas hotel.
The subject of air mattresses comes up often. If you use one, keep a folding chair in the tent with you. It is vital to get help getting up off the ground. As I get older, I consider keeping a valet in the tent to get me up in the morning.