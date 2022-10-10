Mushrooms are always a good source of argument when rugged outdoorsmen gather.
Personally I'm afraid of mushrooms. If they come in cans, okay, I'll eat them. If they grow on the forest floor, no thanks. The only wild mushrooms I'll eat are morels. They have a very
distinctive appearance and are safe. Recently someone brought up the subject of "stumpers."
"They grow around stumps, I was told. They are plenty safe. Almost as safe as button mushrooms, someone added.
As everyone knows, morels can be mighty dangerous, especially when you are facing a female, protecting her young.
My advice is to buy canned mushrooms until next spring, then go for morels.
I once bought a big book full of colored pictures of mushrooms. A scary number of them carried the warning that they could make you sick, sicker or even dead.
So forget mushrooms for a while and think about the Great Cast and blast outing, which was a bust.
Normally we venture onto one of Michigan's great trout streams and cast like crazy. Then we leave the river and plow through the brush, ready to blast away at any grouse or woodcock reckless enough to think he can outfly a load of No,8 shot.
Sometimes we get confused and venture astream with a 290-gauge or carry a fly rod into the bush..
The weather was lovely, but the anglers caught nothing. Johnny Hex took some long walks into the bush and only flushed a couple of birds. Soon we'll get the deer seasons out of the way and
be ready to start a new year of rugged adventure.