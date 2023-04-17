My own personal spring has arrived.
There are lots of signs of spring, but each one of us has some marker that means it's spring. Mine came on my first overnight stay in camp. The afternoon was warm. The sun beamed through a cloudless sky. Leaves were tiny things, clutching the tips of tree and bush. But they were green. Morels hid in the brown grass, waiting for an opportunity to charge careless mushroom hunters.
A mosquito whined past. It was spring! True, there'll be days of nasty Michigan weather. There'll be more insects that fly and bite. But spring is here! For me, at least.
Michigan's regular trout season is about to open. The rivers are high. Some look absolutely threatening. They will be cold and mayflies will not hatch. So what. There's a whole summer of fly fishing ahead of us. Fishing on the opener tends to be lousy anyway. So the old....more mature.....anglers tend to enjoy the commotion and wait for the hatching mayflies.
If you go out for a night now and then remember that just because it's my spring is no reason to be careless. At three o'clock in the morning it can forget that it's anybody's spring. Especially yours since you left your good sleeping bag in the back room closet.