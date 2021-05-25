The Oceana Conservation District will host it annual Native Plant Sale this Friday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the district office, 1064 Industrial Park Dr. in Shelby
Plants will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as plants last. No pre-orders or early sales will be permitted. Also, please note that there will be a one flat limit per customer for the spring woodland species such as Trillium and Jack-in-the-Pulpit. A list of species available can be found on the district website, but is not guaranteed.