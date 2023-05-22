For some years now, Computer Tim and I have mounted a spring bluegill expedition.
Others have gone with us, but only once each. It’s prime bluegill time. Water temperatures have mounted through the best zone for bluegills. The tasty little critters are in the shallows to spawn. Their beds are easy to spot.
We have caught a lot of bluegills, many at least an inch or two in length. Of course we caught some small ones, too.
Tim doesn’t kill any fish. Says he’s not that hungry. I’ve got to admit a bucket of slimy bluegills, waiting to be cleaned, scaled, beheaded and otherwise mutilated isn’t very appealing. Some anglers use a generous mask. “You take ‘em all,” he says. “There’s enough to feed your whole family.” That doesn’t work with Tim.
However, a rugged outdoorsman stranded in the woods this time of year can feast on morel mushrooms, if he can find any. Some are popping up in suburban neighborhoods. Be careful. Female morels charge viciously when defending their young.