Want to learn more about efforts across the state to prevent and control harmful land and water invaders? Check out the Michigan Invasive Species Program’s NotMISpecies webinars.
The live, monthly series features people on the front lines of invasive species response, sharing their work with non-native species that pose a threat to Michigan’s environment, economy and, sometimes, human health. A question-and-answer period follows each presentation.
The series returns 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, with “Hemlock Rescue,” a look at the labor-intensive effort to inventory and treat eastern hemlock trees infested with hemlock woolly adelgid.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 9 a.m., “Ahoy, Boaters!” considers the relationship between recreational boating and the spread of aquatic invasive species and explores activities and resources available through Clean Boats, Clean Waters and MI Paddle Stewards – two programs helping boaters and lake associations identify invasives and prevent their spread.
“Why Spotted Lanternfly?” (9 a.m. Thursday, March 25) focuses on the threat posed by one of the newest invasive pests on Michigan’s watch list. Learn about how Michigan works in concert with other states and the federal government to determine which species are real threats and to prepare for their potential arrival.
Tuesday, April 20, at 9 a.m., “Not in MI Waters” dives into the world of technicians and biologists responding to new aquatic invasive plant detections. Find out how they are using the science of early detection and response to control European frog-bit, parrot feather and other recently introduced species.
Questions? Contact Joanne Foreman at 517-284-5814.