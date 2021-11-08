They refer to the basketball playoffs as the “March Madness,” but it really doesn’t compare to the November Madness coming up.
Starting Nov. 15 the woods will be full of men in orange suits. Stores, restaurants, bars, gas stations and motels will do a throbbing business.
Some of the hunters will actually shoot a deer.
Joe the Jarhead jumped the gun. Being a more or less disabled veteran, he qualified for a special hunt and picked one off. He’ll be heavily pressured to provide a venison feast for the cabin he haunts during the deer season. He also plans to do some whitefish fishing, since that season fits in with the regular firearms deer season.
I’ve been fooling with a flintlock long rifle in hopes of taking another whitetail the way our forefathers did. Loaded with long rifle (42-inch barrel) powder horn, shot pouch and a lot of imagination, I’ll be in the woods at dawn. In my mind Major Rogers will still be in command of the fort at the Straits. A lot of settlers will be worrying about Chief Pontiac, who wants to kick the white man out of Michigan and everyplace else in the New World. Most of the hunters, however, will be concentrating on outsmarting the deer, growing whiskers, smoking cigars and having a great time away from civilization.
The deer, mostly peaceful types, will be paranoid, mostly with good reason. Opening morning sometimes sounds like D-Day, unless it rains, or snows, or turns Old Man Michigan Winter loose and the mercury drops like a rock.