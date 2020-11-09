Lots of guys wearing orange suits are about to venture into the Michigan woods.
During the day, when they are moving around, mostly they are warm. It’s at night when the temperature drops and the damp underwear gets chilly that the problems emerge.
Little problems, like shivering and shaking and your dentures clacking. The first thing the so-called experts tell you is that you have to get up off the ground. The second thing is to not let the cold air get under you.
So sleeping on a cot gets you up off the ground, but cots are not too restful anyway. And they certainly let the cold air attack your tired form from every side.
So maybe an air mattress? They are more comfortable than a cot, but they let the cold air under you. Some air mattresses have flocking on them and this grabs some types of fabric with a grip that keeps you from turning over.
Also, as the years roll by, you’ll find getting up from an air mattress on the ground takes a lot of planning.
The ability to levitate would help.
We’ve used up most of this week’s space and haven’t made much progress toward getting you a warm night’s sleep.
Maybe you shouldn’t camp in tents or unheated campers any more. Motels can be very comfortable. The coffee shop usually won’t serve the rugged outdoorsman’s classic breakfast of crisp eggs and soggy bacon.
And be careful to totally dispose of the motel receipt. But of course you knew that already.