Are you one of those guys who buy a fortune in lottery tickets and never win a thing?
I am. Or was.
Outdoor groups seem to have a tremendous number of lotteries. Winnings range from a tool kit to a new bass boat.
The only time I ever won anything was once when my son didn’t even try to sell lottery tickets, and I bought all the tickets he was supposed to sell. I won a fancy, high-powered rifle. At that time a Winchester 94 was all the rifle I needed, so I never shot it. The hot rod rifle got traded for a 20-gauge shotgun.
But I recently attended a time travel meeting, and the main prize was a .45 caliber flintlock long rifle. I looked at it several times. Each time it looked more appealing, and I bought another ticket. Just before the drawing, I discovered I had an extra bill in my pocket, so I bought another ticket. That one won!
I not only got the rifle, also 400 round balls, a vent pick, a flint knapping hammer and some other stuff.
Once I had far more cartridge long guns than I did flintlocks. Now I have three flintlocks and three cartridge long guns. I hunt almost exclusively with flintlocks.
I hit almost as much game with the flintlocks as I did with the breech-loading guns. Of course, I didn’t hit all that many with the cartridge guns.
I’m going to practice a lot and was going to start this afternoon. Only trouble is, a couple of old friends want me to fish the White with them. Oh, well, practice is practice.