Michigan’s firearm deer season starts Tuesday, and the DNR reminds everyone to always put safety first. Lt. Tom Wanless, who heads the DNR’s recreational safety, education and enforcement programs, said although some safety tips seem like common sense, it’s critical for anyone hunting with firearms to understand and frequently revisit safety basics.
“Success is not always about filling your tag, it’s about safely enjoying the experience and sharing it with friends and family back at camp after the hunt,” Wanless said.
All hunters should:
Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
Be aware of surroundings – know the target and what is beyond it.
Unload firearms when crossing obstacles and/or getting in or out of a tree stand.
Obey “no trespassing” signs; they are there for a reason.
Obtain landowner permission to retrieve game that has wandered onto private property.
Wear as much hunter orange as possible to increase visibility to other hunters.
During hunting seasons, the DNR strongly encourages nonhunters to wear bright colors, especially hunter orange, and be aware of their surroundings near woods or fields where hunting may occur.
Get more hunting safety tips and resources at Michigan.gov/HuntingSafety.
For season and regulation details, see the 2022 DNR Hunting Digest.
Questions? Contact Cpl. Ken Lowell at LowellK@Michigan.gov.