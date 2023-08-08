Last year’s inaugural horseback riding and fat-tire biking seasons at Silver Lake State Park State Park ORV Area were such a success, the DNR is bringing them back this fall and winter. These dune and shoreline opportunities are part of continuing efforts to expand outdoor recreation at the park in the off-season.
Equestrians can ride the Lake Michigan shoreline during the official shoreline horseback riding season Nov. 1-30. The registration fee is $10 per horse per day, and 125 slots are available each day. Registration opens 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
Cyclists can enjoy 450 acres of open sand dunes, elevation changes of 80-100 feet, access to Lake Michigan and sunsets over the lake from the top of the dunes during the fat-tire biking season Dec. 15-March 15. There is no cost or registration.
A Recreation Passport is required for vehicle entry into state parks. A Recreation Passport self-pay station is available at the lot entrance.