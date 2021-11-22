Someone went and plopped Thanksgiving right in the middle of the regular firearms deer season.
Hundreds, even thousands of Michigan hunters, will spend the day munching on turkey and dreaming about the crisp eggs and soggy bacon served in deer camp. They can, of course, watch football on television, but the Lions are hardly worth watching. It’s possible that, with the dwindling herd of
deer hunters, the DNR worked a deal with the Lions. The Lions will play on Thursday, Turkey Day, so rugged outdoorsmen won’t miss any more hunting time.
It rained, snowed and sleeted in our deer camp, and probably in most camps. We gulped a quick breakfast, downed a pot of cowboy coffee, and headed out.
Someone pointed out that a much worse storm was getting its act together over Wisconsin and that should make the deer move. If they moved, they kept it mighty secret.
The next day Deputy Joe, the best turkey caller in the county, organized a drive. His brother, Steve, and some others plowed through the bush. I was a sitter and wasn’t even much good at that. Cold rain and snow are not good for worn out joints. Anyway, despite being alert and watchful, as I assured my fellow hunters, I didn’t see a deer. Nor did they. Not a rub, a scrape or even a hoofprint in the new snow.
However, there are a few days left and then in December the muzzleloader season comes. Just because it’s December doesn’t mean the weather will be any worse.
Besides, we need snow for Santa’s sleigh.