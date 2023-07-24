Larry Horrigan takes incredibly long trips when he travels in time.
In a crowd of men who wander about more or less dressed and armed like they were in the woods of the early 1800s, Horrigan shoots for the 1600s. Literally, he shot a deer with a matchlock musket. Many time travelers choose weapons of the middle 1800s, cap and ball weapons. Before that, flintlocks were the norm. Go back a little farther and you’ll run into wheellocks. Before that, and that’s a lot of “befores” were the matchlocks. The matchlocks ranged from highly decorated arms owned by royalty to rather crude iron tubes mounted on a hunk of wood. The matchlocks had, more or less, a barrel and stock. One end of the gun was plugged. A charge of powder was poured in and a rock, metal ball or even an arrow was pushed in on top of the powder. A smoldering piece of rope was lighted and placed in the jaws of the matchlock. The gun was pointed more or less in the direction of the enemy and the bottom half of the lock was pulled back, pushing the smoldering end onto a small hole in the barrel. Usually the gun banged loudly, scaring horses and soldiers.
Horrigan built the matchlock himself. He took the matchlock to a field near his house. “As soon as I saw the deer I lighted the fuse,” he said. “I used an ordinary lighter.”
It probably was the first whitetail killed in Michigan with a matchlock in many and many a year.
Matchlocks were unreliable, inaccurate and dangerous to the shooter, or shooters since two men were often used, one to hold and aim the weapon, and one to apply the smoldering matchcord and hope for the best.