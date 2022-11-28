It’s Thanksgiving/Christmas season, and that’s what we all should be doing: giving thanks that is.
This is especially true for the rugged outdoorsmen among us. You should realize that I have caught trout and shot waterfowl within about a 10-minute drive from my office. I’ve seen deer while driving to a beverage store.
We should give thanks for the wonderful rivers, streams, lakes and ponds that make a fishing pole almost a necessity. All kinds of wildlife provide targets for hunters. The gun laws are more reasonable than in most states.
I’ll admit winter in West Michigan can be a bit of a blight. But the summers make up for it.
Just be glad for whatever reason you ended in Southwest Michigan. Southeast Michigan was the source of more weapons for killing people than any other spot in the world. The ashes of that manufacture still are there.
Whatever your bent, you should support the organizations that work on keeping our waterways and game trails healthy. Trout Unlimited, Ruffed Grouse Association and Whitetails Forever come to mind.
As my age increases the number of outings on field and stream left to me dwindles. So I cherish every one. A friend once told me “If you were a used truck, I’d trade you in.”
Wouldn’t that be fun? Roaring around the woods in one of those huge, five-ton pickups?