Droves of Michiganders headed outdoors late last month to demonstrate their love and appreciation for Michigan’s spectacular network of nonmotorized trails.
In fact, more than 6,000 participants traveled a collective 83,069 miles over a span of eight days on Michigan’s local, county, state and federally managed trails.
It was all part of the inaugural Michigan Trails Week Challenge. Over eight days during Michigan Trails Week (Sept. 20-27), the DNR and the Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance invited Michiganders to pay tribute to trails and – together –walk, run, ride, hike, bike or paddle 100,000 miles.
“We want to thank the more than 6,000 participants who took part in the first-ever Michigan Trails Week Challenge,” said Michelle Coss, DNR Parks and Recreation Division volunteer and donor coordinator. “Not only did we come close to our collective 100,000-mile goal, but we were thrilled with the 1,800-some photos that were submitted. These photos told the story about how Michiganders connect to nature and are proud to live in the Trails State.”
Participants generously raised more than $11,000 to fund various trail projects across the state.
Additionally, Peninsulas created a commemorative Michigan Trails Week Challenge pin and sticker for the event. For just $10 (including shipping with code MICHIGANTRAILS2020), you can show your Michigan trails pride and feel good knowing 10 percent of the proceeds goes toward supporting trail programs.
Coss also said that the weather for the 2020 challenge could not have been more beautiful, and plans are already in the works for next year.