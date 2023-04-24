I know, there are arguments that spring may be peeping out, but that summer is far off. But the markers most of us use to keep track of the seasons are mostly pointing toward summer.
Right now there’s the fun of fishing dry flies to rising fish, the thrill of hunting morels and the pleasure of putting that heavy wool coat away for a few weeks.
There are lots of markers, not just the ones sent out by lawnmower makers. Calendars and orders from the DNR don’t override apple trees in full bloom.
Turkeys are legal targets now, in some places, anyway. They are spooky birds, but fun to hunt and great to eat. Anyway, you’ve got weeks and weeks of summer.