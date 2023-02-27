This is a good time to think about tents.
When I was younger I carried a plastic poncho. At night I rolled up in it and immediately had a mattress, ground cloth, tent and raincoat. It didn’t do a very good job at any of those requirements. But right after WWII the countryside was flooded with “surplus” stores. They sold all kinds of military equipment left over from wars against the redcoats and Seminoles.
They had a billion shelter halves. These were in effect half a tent. You were supposed to pair up with another soldier from the same army, butt the halves together and settle in for a nap. The tents leaked and had no floor. I don’t remember what we used for tent poles. Those tents were certainly not comfortable, but they weren’t dangerous.
Two other common items were. The army disposed of another billion or so of folding cots. After a few decades in the garage, the canvas rotted. They became traps. If you lay down on one, the canvas might let go, leaving you trapped like a muskrat in the V between the braces.
Less common were the jungle hammocks. If you tied it up right, it kept you in some comfort out of the companionship of bugs, snakes and such.
Until your fellow scouts discovered that if you grabbed one side and pulled down, the whole works would spin like a turbine.